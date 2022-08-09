Lee's Summit officials double down on claims that 500 teens attempted to attend pool party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City officials in Lee's Summit are doubling down on claims that 500 teens attempted to attend a pool party at the Summit Waves pool on Saturday.

The pool party was canceled after the city alleges several terms of a rental agreement was violated.

In an email to KSHB 41, Melissa Pfannenstiel the city's marketing coordinator, said the Lee's Summit Police Department provided them with the crowd size of teens who arrived in the parking lot.

Pfannenstie also said they plan to release surveillance video to corroborate the crowd size and that the department was called to assist with crowd control at 5:15 p.m.

According to Pfannenstie, a contract between the Evans family and the city stated the maximum capacity would be 250.

As part of the contract, it stated that the party would not be promoted on social media, according to the spokesperson.

The city provided KSHB 41 with a screenshot it claims it obtained of the pool party being promoted on social media one month prior.

KSHB 41 has also requested phone records of the city attempting to reach out to the Evans family before making the decision to cancel the party.

The Evans family maintains they did not receive any notice.

