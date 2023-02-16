Lee's Summit High School mourns loss of teacher who died in car crash Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.

Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher at Lee’s Summit High School, was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 Highway Thursday morning in Jackson County, Missouri.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and it wasn’t immediately clear if icy winter conditions in the Kansas City area played a role in the crash.

Stone began her teaching career as a student teacher in the district in 1997, before being hired on full time in 2000.

Below is the email parents and staff received from Lee’s Summit High School principal Kari Harrison regarding Stone’s death:

To our Lee’s Summit High School Community:



It is with a heavy heart that I share devastating news with our students and families.



Mrs. Rachel Stone, a physical education and health teacher who was a valued part of our Tiger family, died this morning following a car accident on Highway 50.



Mrs. Stone was a dedicated educator who will be missed throughout the LSR7 community.



Mrs. Stone student-taught in LSR7 in 1997 and then began her career in the LSHS community in 2000. In addition to teaching, Mrs. Stone served as the girl’s assistant volleyball coach. Her husband, Scott, is a teacher at Bernard Campbell Middle School. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Mr. Stone, their two children and extended family.



Our school community is built on caring relationships, and we recognize that situations like this can be hard for students to comprehend or process. Additional counselors and district leaders are on campus today to support students and staff as we grieve this news, and our counseling team will continue to respond to the emotional needs of the students and staff this week.



This is truly a sad day for LSHS, and for our education community. Please join us in keeping the Stone family in your thoughts as we work to support each other in the coming days.



Lee's Summit High School Principal Kari Harrison

—