Lee's Summit High School, Summit Ridge Academy mourn loss of senior following fatal shooting

Ariel Rothfield
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 14:30:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit High School and Summit Ridge Academy are mourning the loss of senior Dakota Wrightsman after he died in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lee's Summit.

Principals Kari Harrison, of Lee's Summit High School, and Andy Campbell, of Summit Ridge Academy, shared a message with families at each school, respectively.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Dakota’s family during this difficult time, and we have been in touch to offer whatever resources and support we can provide," the message said. "I know you will keep the Wrightsman family in your thoughts during the difficult days ahead, and ask that all members of our school community respect their privacy during this time."

Wrightsman passed away at a home in the 2300 block of Southeast King Street. Lee's Summit police said the 18-year-old was inside with a group of friends when the shooting took place.

Investigators are conducting interviews with the group to learn more about what led to the shooting as no arrests were made and officers are not looking for a suspect.

Both Lee's Summit High School and Summit Ridge Academy will have resources available Monday to help students who are processing Wrightman's death. Additional support is available for anyone who contacts their respective school.

"We also offer condolences to all the students and staff members in our Tiger and SRA families who knew Dakota, especially his classmates and teachers," the message stated. "Please join me in keeping the Wrightsman family in your thoughts as we care for each other in the coming days."

