Lee’s Summit man dies Thursday in crash on westbound I-70

mshp logo.jpg
Charlie Keegan
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee&#39;s Summit
Posted at 10:28 AM, Feb 17, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 79-year-old Lee’s Summit man died Thursday evening in a crash on Interstate 70 in Saline County, Missouri.

Dale A. Montgomery was driving a small pickup truck on westbound I-70 near US 65 shortly after 6:30 p.m. when the truck slid off the road, struck a guardrail and rolled onto the passenger side.

The crash happened a little more than an hour east of Lee’s Summit.

Montgomery died about an hour later from injuries suffered in the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A 73-year-old passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Columbia hospital for treatment.

