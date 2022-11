KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man drowned in the Niangua River Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dennis W. Steckline, 75, drowned at the Barclay Spring Access in Dallas County, Missouri.

The drowning was reported at 8:45 a.m.

The highway patrol reports that circumstances are unknown and the drowning was not witnessed.

Steckline was not wearing a safety device.