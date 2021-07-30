Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee's Summit man sentenced to 20 years for 2020 Independence shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Gavel
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:21:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Lee's Summit, Missouri, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of Matthew Bland-Williams last year in Independence, Missouri.

Arieous K. Walton-Merritt, 24, was convicted by a Jackson County judge in May of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County prosecutor's news release.

A judge sentenced Walton-Merritt Friday for 10 years for each conviction, and the sentences will run consecutively. This means Walton-Merritt will serve each sentence one after another for a total of 20 years served.

According to court records, the Independence Police Department officers found Bland-Williams in front of a residence, and he was pronounced dead at Centerpoint Medical Center.

Officers then found Walton-Merritt collapsed in front of another residence with gun shot wounds.

"Surveillance video from a neighbor of the Wigwam scene showed the defendant firing two shots at the victim before a struggle began," the press release said. "The victim gets the gun away and fires shots at the defendants as he starts to drive away."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!