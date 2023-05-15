Lee's Summit mother, son share passion for art while running separate businesses

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Heather Brown and Seth Hursey are a mother-son duo with a passion for art.

The two are able to share their love of creating in different forms while working side-by-side.

"I find it really therapeutic to make art like this,” Seth Hursey said.

Seth, 14, uses spray paint to create art that is "out of this world."

“A lot of my inspiration came from YouTube videos, some of it came from my environment, like what I am feeling at the time," Seth said.

Before falling in love with spray paint 6 months ago, Seth focused on creating pieces of men's jewelry alongside his mom, who has her own line of jewelry —Infinite Beauty HJDS.

“My mom is definitely very supportive, she has been supportive my entire life,” Seth said.

Heather Brown says when her son asked her to buy spray paint one day, she didn't hesitate.

“The fact that he is able to express himself in a positive manner and use the spray paint in the right way instead of using it on somebody's wall or something, it's perfect,” Brown said.

Now, the two share their passion at booths and pop-up events across Kansas City.

"I'm always right there with an ear perked on his side while I have a customer with me to make sure that he’s okay,” Brown said.

While keeping an eye on her son, Brown says she primarily lets him lead the way.

"I want him to be the speaker, I want him to be in control of his art and I also know that doing the business aspect of it is really going to go well along his path," she said. "You can’t always be hands-on, you have to pull back and listen.”

As mother and son work to grow their respective businesses, they say they are always on the same team.

“It's fun, and I know that when he gets older, we are going to look back on this and just really be like, 'Remember those times.' It's going to be great,” Brown said.

