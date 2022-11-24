Lee’s Summit nonprofit 'One Good Meal' feeds seniors on Thanksgiving

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Martin Luther Lutheran Church buzzed with excitement Thursday morning as volunteers prepared dozens of meals for seniors in Lee’s Summit.

Assembly lines on each end of the common space filled with people stuffing each box with Thanksgiving favorites.

“Okay team turkey, go back to it,” said Roberta McArthur, the director of One Good Meal.

One Good Meal serves seniors and people who cannot leave their homes throughout the year. This holiday, the nonprofit doubled its normal routes serving 190 people in the area.

“By stopping in there and spending our five minutes with them,” McArthur said. “They know they matter.”

Ben Rao and his family have volunteered with One Good Meal each Thanksgiving for almost a decade.

“It’s a great way to give back,” Rao said. “Oh yeah, it makes me melt.”

Dressed in a turkey suit, Rao brought a smile to the John Knox Village residents they served.

Elaine King joked Rao was the turkey pardoned by the president himself. As the Rao family walked away she expressed her gratitude.

“I really, really appreciate these deliveries,” King said.

One Good Meal will have a bake sale at the “Tis the Season Arts and Crafts Show” on Dec. 2 to 3 to raise money for their charity.

