Lee's Summit R-7 holds hearing for teacher accused of using racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Lee’s Summit residents were turned away Wednesday from a special hearing for a teacher accused of using a racial slur, despite available seating.

The district made 200 seats available at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 Northeast Tudor Road. Officials held a lottery Wednesday ahead of the meeting, at which time 91 seats were available and 40 people showed up.

Some seating was made available in the board’s meeting room, while others were on the second floor of the PDC room in the Stansberry Leadership Center, where the livestream could be viewed, according to a news release.

.@LSR7 school board is having a special hearing for a teacher accused of using a racial slur.



On Monday, they were saving 200 seats for the public.



During a lottery today only 91 seats were available & 40 ppl showed up.



Despite 51 empty seats people are being turned away pic.twitter.com/YKiKYvvZ7w — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) June 23, 2021

A spokesperson said in an email prior to the hearing that tickets were drawn at 4 p.m. to fill seats in the board meeting room.

“Once those seats are filled, tickets will be drawn to fill the available seats in the PDC room. Those whose tickets are not drawn will not be allowed into SLC,” the spokesperson said.

With 51 seats remaining, residents have been told instead to watch a stream of the hearing.

The hearing began at 5 p.m.