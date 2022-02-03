Lee's Summit residents dig out of Wednesday snow

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Communities across the Kansas City region including Lee's Summit, spent Wednesday digging out of the snow storm.

"It's hot coffee weather. People come for hot coffee, hot chocolate, it’s comfort," said staff members at Whistle Stop.

Whistle Stop was one of the downtown businesses that was open despite the wintry weather, with a smooth path to that warm comfort.

"The sidewalks get cleared, it’s the magical sidewalk fairy, so it gets done," Sue, a barista at the coffee shop said.

Employees also spent the afternoon bracing for what could be an unconventional Thursday.

"We are preparing for a possible late opening, we’re hoping the conditions let us open on time, we’re keeping an eye on the weather," Sue said.

Their neighbors in downtown Lee's Summit either closed early, or closed all day because of the snow.

Driving through neighborhoods, homeowners were busy with their snow blowers and shovels, taking care of their own driveways and sidewalks.

In some cases, residents also helped their elderly neighbors.

"It’s just doing your part, helping who you can, you’d want someone to help you in return," Max Lafoy said.

"Sometimes with the elderly folks down the block, you see people helping, it’s a good community neighborhood," Chris Yoder said.

It was still a busy day of cleaning up, with continued uncertainty for parents about the rest of the school week.

"They were working from home today, getting their online assignments," Lafoy said. "[We're] still not sure what the story is for tomorrow."

Residents will keep working on driveways and sidewalks and wait on the secondary neighborhood streets.

"About 50/50 sometimes, if they’re hitting a school, they’ll get us," Lafoy said.

"They’ve got higher priorities getting the main roads, but I’m sure they’ll get to these," Yoder said.