Lee's Summit School Board extends district's mask mandate to Nov. 18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit School Board voted Thursday night to extend the district's mask mandate to Nov. 18.

The vote was 6-1 in favor of the extension.

Jackson County's mask mandate, which the school district follows, is set to expire on Nov. 7.

The school district's mask mandate will be in effect until Nov. 18 even if the county legislature votes to allow its mask mandate to expire.

The county's mandate requires masks in indoor settings for people over the age of five.

Students and staff may elect to wear their own masks, according to the district's website.

