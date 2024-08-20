Lee’s Summit School District still hiring bus drivers, aides at start of school year

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

Back to school means back to the road for bus drivers in the Lee’s Summit School District. Drivers reported back this week before classes start on Wednesday.

While it has enough for the first-day jitters, the district said it still needs around 15 bus drivers and a few more bus aides to ensure a full staff. The transportation director said like many other sectors, it is becoming hard to fill open positions.

“We want to find that right person that's going to be a right fit with our students and work well with our district and our parents,” said Tony Bragulla, the district’s transportation director.

An example of that “right person” is Jon Doyle. Doyle has been a driver for seven years, ever since he lost his newspaper job.

“Really didn't anticipate staying, especially going into my seventh year, but in all honesty, was a great landing spot for me,” said Doyle.

Doyle joins other drivers in what is their second or third career. He said he is better with the students than he thought he would be. Plus, driving a large vehicle isn’t too intimidating.

“You sit up really high, it's easy to see everything. And I think if you try it, you'll find out it's a lot easier, that you'll like it better than you anticipated,” said Doyle.

The district pay starts at $20.03 an hour with full district benefits. Doyle and others emphasized the schedule is flexible with the pick-up and drop-off hours and a midday break. The district said it will pay for your training and CDL license test. Learn more about applying here.