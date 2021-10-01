Lee's Summit shooting victim remembered for legacy of providing for others

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — 24-year-old Brian Salinas was identified Monday as the victim in a Lee’s Summit shooting from Sunday night.

Salinas’ friends and family held a candlelight vigil in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday night.

Those that knew him say his legacy of providing and caring for others deserves to be honored.

“He was loved,” said attendee Brittany Garcia. “This is our group, and we are nothing without him. He was the life of the party.”

Friends and family say he was always there for others.

“We all grew up together on the block, and that’s how we knew each other,” said Anthony Cerda, friend. “No matter what it was, he got you, financially or emotionally, he was there for you."

Nearly 100 people showed up at Highland Park in KCK in New York gear.

"He loved New York, he talked about it all the time,” said Jacob Esparza-Hoskins, friend. “The day I went over to his house he had his trip packed for New York that was next week. We were supposed to go to that.”

His friends say he not only provided for them but for his mom and grandma, too.

“He’s the true definition of a friend, a brother and a provider,” Esparza-Hoskins said.

Lee’s Summit Police Department said the suspect was released Monday and the prosecutor’s office declined to charge the suspect until additional evidence was brought forward.

“I will make sure there is justice for Brian,” Garcia said. “Because if the tables were turned and it was me, he would do anything in his power to make that happen.”

Brian was a bilingual customer care advocate at the Evergy Raytown Customer Contact Center.

Evergy plans to match donations for his family up to $10,000. To find the GoFundMe link, click here.

