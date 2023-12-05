Lee's Summit Social Services gives families in need a Christmas to remember

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Families in need in Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas can give their children a Christmas morning to remember thanks to Lee's Summit Social Services.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig

Through its Christmas program, families who qualify can register as clients to pick out toys, winter clothes and more for their children. People can also register to volunteer or donate.

The store is open now through Dec. 15 and they're still accepting families. But organizers say they need more volunteers to meet the need.

“Volunteers are huge. We cannot run this Christmas store without our volunteers," director of development Tonee Schwartz said.

She said 300 families have signed up as of Monday morning, and they need more donations for teenagers.

“There’s definitely over half of our kids that are teenagers, and teenagers are really hard to buy for," she said. "So we are taking any and all donations for teenagers every single day."

Families even get to pick out toys that were handmade by John Knox Village, a Lee's Summit senior living community.

“The fact that they have something that’s not plastic and not bulk manufactured, I think it’s one of those things our parents valued. I value that for my daughter to have something sturdy, well made, made with love," executive director Megan Salerno said. “These are what you see in all the Christmas movies. These are the types of toys that are left for children in the mornings.”

If you'd like to sign up for your family, volunteer or donate, visit the Lee's Summit Social Services' website.