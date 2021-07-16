Watch
Lee's Summit votes not to fire teacher who repeated racial slur

Ariel Rothfield
This photo shows the outside of the Lee&#39;s Summit School District headquarters.
Lee's Summit School District headquarters
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit teacher who repeated a racial slur in front of students will remain employed with the district.

School officials announced their decision on Friday after a closed session vote took place earlier in the week.

Joe Oswald, a teacher and coach at Pleasant Lee Middle School, allegedly overheard a student use the slur, then repeated it. The district began an investigation into the May incident after a parent emailed district leaders.

When the investigation concluded, Superintendent David Buck recommended Oswald be terminated.

The board voted 5-2 not to terminate Oswald.

The district said a review of policy and procedures will now be conducted.

