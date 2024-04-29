Lee’s Summit wrestler has a new opponent to take down: leukemia

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit area community has rallied behind a teen recently diagnosed with cancer.

Keaton Miller, 16, loves wrestling. This past season, however, he said he wasn’t performing and recovering like normal. Miller said he knew he needed to go to the doctor.

“In the middle of the wrestling season, we went and we went and saw our cardiologists and we went and saw and got my lungs looked at and got my blood tested,” said Keaton Miller.

However, it wouldn’t be until just a few ago that Keaton would be diagnosed with leukemia. It was a disease that wasn’t on his or the doctor's list of possibilities.

“In an hour they do some blood diagnosis and three hours you're diagnosed with B-ALL leukemia and 24 hours, you're in chemotherapy, and 24 hours after that you're in chemotherapy,” said his dad, Dave Miller.

In the weeks since, Keaton has stayed home trying to rest in between treatments. He isn’t going to school or wrestling. That doesn’t mean, though, that he is alone in this fight. His family has been put on what Miller estimates is thousands of prayer lists. There was a meal train, they sold t-shirts and set up a GoFundMe.

“It’s it's it's unbelievable. The community, the family, people we don't know. It's just very touching and supportive,” said Dave Miller.

Enter into the Lee’s Summit West wrestling room and there are inspirational quotes on the wall. Keaton’s source of strength, as his coach Adam West would put it. West said one quote applies to Keaton’s situation the best: “Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.”

“We’re just behind him. Just trying to be positive with him about like this is going to work out. You’ve done hard things before,” said West.

Keaton said he feels that since he is extremely athletic, he is physically capable of taking down the cancer. He currently goes to chemotherapy every Friday. Once he is in remission, it is a three-year maintenance checking in once a month.

“I'm in good shape though. I'm doing good. And I'm thankful for everybody. And I'm thankful for everything that everyone has done,” said Keaton.

But his biggest motivation is to get back on the mat. He said he’ll be back and his dad said that he will do whatever he can to make it happen.