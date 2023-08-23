Lee's Summit's oldest high school gets new life thanks to $80M renovation

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee's Summit High School went from the oldest school in the district to one of the most up-to-date.

Since 2021, the school has undergone a massive renovation staff members say touched every corner. It was funded by a voter-approved bond of $80 million.

"I think this has been the lighthouse of the district," said Kari Harrison, LSHS principal. "This facility was originally built in 1952 and has served students here since that point in time, but in recent history, we went through a period where we were adding a new elementary school every year with significant growth in the community.

"We've also added two new high schools in about 25 years. So some of those needs were much more pressing than renovating a building — we needed to get space to hold students along the way."

Some features include updated learning spaces, increased natural lighting and connected campus buildings. What can't be seen is the upgraded power grid and Wi-Fi network to accommodate an increase in digital learning.

"Just think through the instructional piece that is taking place here because it's not just a new updated and pretty building," Harrison said. "We've really been thoughtful about how we've designed spaces with an intent to create more future-ready learning spaces for students and tailor an environment to each lesson. Teachers will have much more choice in the environment that they're picking for another lesson each time that they're going to teach."

LSHS plans to hold a 150th celebration on Sept. 22 where alumni can return to tour the building.

