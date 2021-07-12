Legislators approve site for new Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislators Monday approved an ordinance that will clear the way for a new detention center.

During Monday’s legislative session, legislators approved spending just over $7 million to purchase property at 7000 E 40 Highway, with the hopes of eventually building the new Jackson County Detention Center on the site.

The property, which is currently owned by Wichita-based Park Holdings Inc., is the site of a mobile home and RV park.

The new facility would replace the existing facility located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. In 2020, a report of the facility identified additional capacity needs of the jail.

Funding for the transaction comes from the County Improvement Fund, which was allocated as part of the 2021 county budget.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

