Lenexa-based disaster response team expects certification from World Health Organization

LENEXA, Kan. — There is a small group of organizations in the United States who can say they have a stamp of approval from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Joining that circle could be Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa-based nonprofit. They respond and send aid to areas of disaster.

Whether it's a hurricane, an earthquake or war, their full-scale mobile health facility would have to be ready to roll within 48 hours for the WHO's approval.

It must also be self-sufficient and able to help 50 patients.

"If you can imagine surviving a disaster and feeling super vulnerable and needing medical care and the team is not from your community, maybe doesn’t speak the same language as you, it takes a while to overcome that obstacle of building trust," said Dr. Agustina Boehringer, chief medical officer for Heart to Heart International. "WHO vouching for us bridges that gap."

The World Health Organization is deciding whether they have done everything necessary to be placed on a list of certified deployable teams in a disaster as a Type 1 Emergency Medical Team provider.

"When a disaster happens, a country affected will likely only welcome in foreign teams with these designations," Boehringer said. "Only 37 teams in the world that will carry this designation, so we will be number 38 and number four in United States."

With this certification, the nonprofit would be able to extend their reach much further and possibly have a chance at more funding opportunities.

"It signals to the whole world, it speaks to our standards, vetting of our teams and staff and it’s getting a big stamp of approval so we are very excited," Boehringer said.

Heart to Heart International will be presenting to the World Health Organization through Wednesday.

Throughout this process, they are also in the middle of responding to the war between Israel and the Hamas with critical medical supplies. They are asking for donations to help with provide resources during the conflict.

