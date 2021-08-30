Lenexa Chipotle fires assistant manager accused of harassing Muslim employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chipotle in Lenexa, Kansas, fired an assistant manager after one of its employees alleged the manager removed a hijab from her head.

In a press release from Aug. 16, the Kansas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for the firing of the assistant manager, alleging they "repeatedly harassed and assaulted a female Muslim employee who wears the hijab, or Islamic head scarf."

According to CAIR, the manager has asked to see the employees hair on several occasions. The employee explained that she wears the hijab for religious reasons and therefore did not remove it.

On Aug. 9, the manager once again asked to see the employee's hair and she once again refused.

After refusing to do so, the manager allegedly "proceeded to forcibly pull the employee's hijab off."

The employee reported the incident to the general manager of the location and the regional field manager who said the incident would be dealt with and resolved.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we terminated the employee in question nearly two weeks ago following a thorough investigation," Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer with Chipotle said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. "Chipotle’s engaged and hard-working employees are what makes us great, and we encourage our employees to contact us immediately, including through an anonymous 800 number, with any concerns so we can investigate and respond quickly to make things right."

The alleged incident happened at the Chipotle located a 16101 W. 87th Street.