Lenexa dives into planning future Ad Astra Pool

On any hot summer day, Lenexa’s Ad Astra Pool is filled with people trying to escape the heat.

Since 2018, the city has been taking a closer look at its pools as part of the pool master plan to ensure a better experience.

Earlier this summer, Lenexa opened the new and improved Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center. Now, the city is ready to redesign the Ad Astra Pool.

The city said since it opened nearly 40 years ago, the pool has been dealing with problems. After decades of investing in repairs, the city decided to invest $8 million into a redesign that will be finished in time for summer 2026.

Officials are just beginning the planning process. Logan Wagler, with Lenexa Parks and Recreation, explained why they’re rebuilding Lenexa pools and why they want to engage the community.

“We are in a position in Lenexa where we have these three outdoor pools, two of them, in particular, were getting very old and really needed a major investment. And so, we took the time to take a big step back, look at it from a long-term planning strategy," Wagler said. "So how do we come up with the best scenarios and options to best serve our community long into the future? And with that, let's engage our public and really look at what kind of amenities and things they're looking for in an aquatic center."

The city had its first community input session on Thursday, but there will be two more later in the summer.

Plus, there’s a survey where you can tell the city what you want to see at Ad Astra Pool. Wagler said it's important they hear what people want in the pools so that each pool has something a little different to offer.

