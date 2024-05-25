Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center in Lenexa set to make splash with grand opening

LENEXA, Kan. — The much-anticipated Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center opens its doors to the public this afternoon.

After nearly two years, the city of Lenexa's flagship pool underwent a $15 million makeover to what was formerly Indian Trails Aquatic Center. The new aquatic center provides a new take on summer fun activities.

"We've got a little climbable play feature for the little folks over there in our zero-depth area. We also have a 25 meter pool for lap swimming and just open play," said Mandy Danler, with the city of Lenexa.

In 2022, following extensive research and public input, the city of Lenexa asked over 400 elementary students on what they wanted the new aquatic center to look like. Students from various elementary classes got to pitch ideas, which reflect in the new renovations.

"There is a little bit of everything for everyone here," Danler said.

When bringing the ideas to reality, the city wanted to make sure it was a place where families could gather, creating a community.

"They can come in and they can really enjoy this space and the water and make memories here," Danler said.

The center also includes 150 new parking stalls, improved traffic flow and a drop-off/pick-up circle near the pool entrance.

You can check out the city's website for ticket prices and times.

