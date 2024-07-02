Lenexa looks ahead to 2040 through new comprehensive plan

LENEXA, Kan. — The city of Lenexa is ready to make plans for the future, and the first step is adopting the next comprehensive plan.

For the first time since 2000, Lenexa is completing a comprehensive plan. It’s like a blueprint for Lenexa's growth over the next 15 years.

In the plan, the city sets goals for the economy, housing and infrastructure.

To give an idea of how comprehensive plans guide cities, in the 2000 plan, Lenexa noted residents wanted a more active and vibrant downtown. From that idea, the City Center was born.

Although it’s hard to picture just what Lenexa may look like in 15 years, the city is ready to envision 2040.

Scott McCullough, Lenexa Community Development director, said the plan has been in the making for around three years. City officials have been taking public input on what people in Lenexa want to see in their city.

A few things McCullough said to look for are major infrastructure projects, new development opportunities and a broader spectrum of housing. The comprehensive plan will help achieve those goals.

“A comprehensive plan is really the blueprint for the physical growth of a city, typically over 10 to 20-year time period," McCullough said. "It lays out street networks, park facilities, recreational trails, it puts together a map of land uses that are compatible with each other, sort of an ideal land use pattern for the city."

Olivia Acree Lenexa looks ahead to 2040 through their new comprehensive plan.

McCullough said the city has also heard about improvements residents are looking for at parks.

“I think one thing that the city is turning its focus toward are things like amenities, like recreational trails," he said. "So, we're laying the groundwork as developments come in to get easements dedicated to trails and tracts of land dedicated to trails and for the public's use."

The city will vote to adopt the plan Tuesday evening, which is also the last time to make your voice heard if you have an opinion about the plan.

