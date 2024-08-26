Lenexa Planning Commission to hear special use permit request for Johnson County homeless shelter

LENEXA, Kan. — Monday night, the Lenexa Planning Commission meets to vote on a special use permit request. The request is from Restart, Inc. to take the La Quinta Inn at 95th and Interstate 35and turn it into a homeless services center.

“It’s not going to immediately solve everything, but it is a missing piece that we have not been able to address. So yeah, I’m hopeful,” Mike Kelly, Johnson County Board of Commissioners Chairman told KSHB 41 News last week.

However, Lenexa city staff has recommended that the planning commission and city council deny the permit request. It released the report below with reasons why.

While City staff acknowledges the need for additional services for the unhoused in Johnson County and believes that the City should be a part of a comprehensive countywide approach to fully address this complicated issue, it is staff’s opinion that the current application places an unreasonable burden on this area of the community and ultimately, on the City’s resources and should be denied. Staff’s recommendation is based primarily on the following factors:

The proposed use is inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood, which has been identified by the City as a key redevelopment corridor, The proposed use, due to its proximity to the only other homeless shelter for single adults in Johnson County, will create a concentration of negative external impacts in this area of the community which will detrimentally affect nearby properties, The City’s current law enforcement resources are inadequate to serve the proposed use and the additional cost to the City to add the necessary staff places an unreasonable financial burden on the City, which is exacerbated by the loss of tax revenue caused by the conversion of the subject property to a tax-exempt use, and That despite the applicant’s best intentions, the extremely abbreviated timeline under which this project has been conceived and developed has resulted in many of the required elements of a binding Management Plan for the shelter use being unfinalized and/or inadequate, thereby creating substantial uncertainty as to important details about the proposed use, its funding, and ultimately, the overall viability of the shelter operation. Lenexa City Staff

“It’s not going to increase crime, it is not going to have a negative impact on neighborhoods or businesses, in fact, we really see when folks come into a program like this, they take ownership and pride in it. Right? It becomes their home temporarily, and they want that to be safe too,” said Stephanie Boyer, CEO of Restart, Inc.

Despite the added hurdle, the nonprofit and the Johnson County Board of Commissioners still plan to present their plans Monday night.

Even if the planning commission votes against the special use permit, Lenexa City Council will hear the proposal on Sept. 17th. People wishing to speak at Monday's meeting can register hereor in-person until 6:30 PM.