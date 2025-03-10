Lenexa seeks renewal of 3/8 cent sales tax to fund city projects

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Lenexa is asking voters to approve the renewal of a 3/8 cent sales tax, that was originally approved in 2008. If passed, the tax will be extended until 2048, providing funding for a variety of city projects.

Since the tax was first approved, the funds have been used for several significant projects, including street improvements, park developments, and the construction of the Lenexa Rec Center in 2017. However, if the tax does not pass, these essential projects will lose funding after 2028.

To ensure there’s time to plan in case the tax fails, the city is putting the measure on the ballot early.

"40% of this funding is paid for by visitors to Lenexa," said Mayor Julie Sayers. "Anyone who visits Lenexa for tourism purposes, or works here, anytime they shop in Lenexa, they're helping fund some of this too.”

For people worried about high prices, a $30 gas purchase would incur only an 11-cent tax, while a $75 grocery bill would see a 28-cent tax. Mayor Sayers says the value residents get from the tax, funding projects such as trails, recreational facilities, and road improvements that people in Lenexa greatly appreciate.

“We certainly understand that every penny is precious these days,” said Sayers. "This small portion that sort of accumulates over time, we feel is a balanced way to fund these things that Lenexa has really, you know, seem to get a lot of value back for.”

Ballots for the vote will be mailed to all registered Lenexa voters on Wednesday, March 12. To ensure your vote is counted, ballots must be returned to the Johnson County Election Office or placed in a drop box by April 1.

