Lenexa sets $208M blueprint for growth; major road projects, new pool & more in 5-year CIP

The city of Lenexa approved more than $208 million in projects over the next five years.

All of the money will be spent as part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program.

Todd Pelham, deputy city manager, said a CIP has two main functions — maintenance and growth.

"It's kind of our plan for how we’re going to preserve and maintain our existing infrastructure,” Pelham said. “It’s really our road map for how we’re going to grow and provide new service levels for our community.”

As a fast-growing community, the CIP is aimed at supporting Lenexa's future.

The city will be expanding 83rd Street from Gleason to Clare Road in western Lenexa and improving the Lone Elm interchange from K-10.

“We’re really excited about providing a better road network east and west for our citizens to get there safer and also to address the growth out there,” Pelham said.

The biggest project is pavement management. The city will spend $47 million of its CIP budget on repaving roads.

Pelham explained how these projects accommodate city growth.

“We are a fast-growing community, and we know that we need to get ahead of that and to plan effectively to provide services and locate our public amenities in the right place,” he said.

Other exciting projects include a new pool set to open in 2026 and an improved Old Town Activity Center set to open this April.

Around 1/3 of the CIP funding comes from the city’s general fund revenues.

Another top funding source is a 3/8-cent sales tax that was originally passed in 2008 and is set to expire in 2028. The tax is back on the ballot in April.