Lenexa weighs code change to expand shelter capacity as need for homeless services grows

LENEXA, Kan. — The city of Lenexa is discussing an ordinance change that would increase the capacity of the cold weather shelters, like Project 10 20.

We spoke to Project 10 20 in December, and they shared why they needed more space.

“To think that seven or eight years ago we were sheltering 30 people, the need has just increased. It's not enough,” said Barbara McEver, Project 10 20 President.

Olivia Acree As winter hits, Lenexa cold weather shelter brace for overflow

The cold weather shelter operates from December to March. They routinely serve more than 30 people a night; that’s one of the city’s concerns.

If the city were to change the code it would also increase capacity enforcement. Lenexa’s community development director, Scott McCullough, explained why that’s necessary.

“What we found with a few years of Project 10 20 being established in the city is that they sometimes exceed the occupancy limit of the code,” said Scott McCullough, Lenexa Community Development Director. “We've also found, because it's a seasonal use type of operation, that our current mechanisms to enforce the code are a little inefficient.”

Olivia Acree/KSHB Scott McCullough- Lenexa Community Development Director

McCullough explained that if a shelter breaks the new code, it could result in fines and eventually the revocation of their license.

Lenexa denied the county Homeless Services Center in the fall. They agree that the need for shelter space has increased but view homelessness as a regional issue. The city would like to see collaboration to address the need for more homeless services.

“We have what amounts to the county's only homeless shelter being operated by Project 10 20,” said McCullough. “We appreciate that need, but we know there's need elsewhere, and so we are happy to be part of a discussion about where and how that need is met elsewhere.”

The planning commission will vote on February 3. The city council will make the final decision on February 18.

