LENEXA, Kan. — Holiday shopping has already started across Kansas City. In Lenexa, there’s a unique event Sunday to shop small.

At the Holiday Kid Makers Market, each vendor is a local kid selling handmade items.

From harmonograph greeting cards to clay earrings, these kids are selling a wide variety of items.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lenexa Public Market.

