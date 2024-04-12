'Leo, te estamos esperando': Argentine restaurant excited to welcome Messi into Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for some authentic Argentinian food and Messi fans, look no further than Los Hornos.

The Argentine restaurant has been open for a year-and-a-half in Kansas City's Northland. Owner Isolina de la Vega and her husband have lived in Kansas City for two years, moving here to open the restaurant.

From Interstate 29, drivers will see a sign on the restaurant that says, "te estamos esperando," which translates to, "We are waiting for you." When you walk inside, you will see pictures of Lionel Messi all over, his jerseys on the walls and for sale, and even his picture on the menu next to his favorite dish.

"We have in the menu that it is Messi’s favorite food (Neopolitana). So a lot of people say 'OK, we can try it, Messi like, I am going to like,'" de la Vega said.

De la Vega is excited to attend the match on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I feel I die in this moment and I feel it's my dream to see Messi live," de la Vega said. "I think a lot of Latin people is going to go to the match so American people can feel how Latin people think and feel about football. So I think it's going to be a good experience."

De la Vega wants soccer, or fútbol, fans to take in what she considers a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

"I hope people enjoy this football player because I don't know if we can see him again. He's going to retire sometime. So I hope people can go and enjoy this sport that is very, very interesting and Messi, of course," de la Vega said.