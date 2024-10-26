'Let's get to work': Johnson County nonprofit plans 1st affordable apartment complex with COVID funds

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

—

When homes go up for sale and apartments are available to rent, there's always a conversation about a lack of affordable options.

In Johnson County's race to allocate $6.35 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFR) money, or COVID-19 relief fundsby the end of the year, officials are laser-focused on housing solutions.

Johnson County Commissioners identified in an October committee meeting that Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports (JCDS) will receive majority of the funding.

"There's a really good book out that says, 'Homelessness is a housing issue.' You can change that to, 'Affordable housing is a housing issue,'" said Janel Bowers, chief executive officer for Friends of JCDS.

The nonprofit, which provides housing for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, should receive $3.1 million.

Credit: Friends of JCDS

Friends of JCDS plans to use the money to build their first affordable apartment complex near W 78th and Floyd Streets.

It's within walking distance of downtown Overland Park, so tenants can be close to employment options, grocery stores and shops.

This is only happening because the city of Lenexa denied the county's efforts to fund a homeless shelter this year.

The money would expire soon if the county doesn't decide how it will be spent.

"You have two seconds to celebrate, then, let's get to work," Bowers said.

KSHB 41

The nonprofit is on track to provide 24 homes for people this year.

The idea for the apartment project has been processed on a quick timeline.

While there are still conversations that need to happen with the city of Overland Park, Friends of JCDS current plan is a 15-unit apartment complex.

The development will have a mix of one and two-bedroom units, not exclusively for people with disabilities.

It will also be for people who qualify and need affordable housing.

"If that's 15 people we've been able to give security, that we've been able to help address that Maslow's Hierarchy, 'If you don't have shelter, nothing else happens good,' that's a start. Then, where do we go from there?" Bowers said.

The county has until Dec. 31 to obligate any unobligated SLFR funds. That means they must execute contracts and agreements by that date.

Johnson County's last board of commission meeting is on Dec. 12. That's when they have to vote on the use of the funding.

—

