The clock is ticking for Johnson County to use $6.3 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Even before Johnson County began planning the now failed homeless services center, the money for the project had an expiration date.

The county has $6,350,000 in COVID-19 money they have to use by the end of the year. In a meeting last week, county commissioners discussed the best uses of the money.

Olivia Acree Johnson County BOCC meeting October 17.

What they came up with came from a housing needs survey conducted a few years ago. The survey found that areas like building attainable housing and supporting vulnerable populations were top priorities.

They decided to give the money to five different housing-oriented organizations.

“We know that there's people who need support right now, and luckily, we're going to be able to partner with trusted organizations that have a track record of helping people now. And really, that was the point behind these SLFRF funds,” said Chairman Mike Kelly, Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

Olivia Acree Chairman Mike Kelly, Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

The county is giving the money to the Salvation Army Lodge, Friends of JCDS, Habitat for Humanity, United Community Services, and Project 1020. Here’s the breakdown of the funding:



Salvation Army Family Lodge expansion: $467,346

Friends of JCDS – 20 beds for IDD/Mental Health population: $3.1 million

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City – land acquisition: $2,470,000

United Community Services for homelessness research and data support: $175,000

Project 1020 homelessness shelter support services: $137,654

“Investments, one-time catalysts, into the housing continuum, hopefully can have an impact,” said Kelly. “$6 million isn't going to solve all the housing problems in Johnson County, but intentional investment with trusted partners helps us move forward faster.”

The next step is for county staff to draw up concrete plans and contracts for the board to review at their December 12 meeting. That’s the last meeting of the year and the COVID-19 funds must be obligated by then or the county loses the money.