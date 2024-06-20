'Let’s make it big together': Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant less than year from completion

DE SOTO, Kan. — Panasonic's plant under construction is expected to be "the largest battery factory in the world" when it's complete.

In the small town of De Soto, Kansas, they should be mass producing 2170 electrical vehicle batteries by early 2025.

Stakeholders gave news outlets, including KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson, a last look at the roughly five million-square-foot facility before production begins.

KSHB 41 News staff Panasonic plant update

"Just to be clear — 66 batteries a second," said Allan Swan, president of Panasonic Energy of North America. "That’s what we do in Nevada that’s what we’ll be doing here."

It was just a couple of years ago when they were breaking ground and Kansas committed to $820 million in tax incentives.

Panasonic told KSHB 41 on Thursday they remain committed to hiring for 4,000 jobs.

They could not confirm an exact percentage of local hires, but they said most of their recruiting will come from surrounding communities.

They will offer on-the-job training, allowing production associates to join their teams without experience.

The estimate potential starting pay to range between $20 to $30 and hour.

Their benefits package will include paid time off, health and welfare insurance, 401k and education assistance.

Some De Soto residents aren't sure if the investment is worth it yet, but they have been tracking its progress.

"We’ve been watching it from a distance and go out there once in a while to see how it’s exploded, because it used to be an army ammunition plant for years and years, so it’s nice to see all that land being used because it’s been vacant since the war," said Cheryl Singers, who lives in De Soto.

KSHB 41 News staff Cheryl Singers

It's a big deal to this small town spanning just over 11 square miles.

"I have mixed emotions; again, being here and representing our community and what we do here and knowing everybody is phenomenal," said Tia McGivern, another De Soto resident. "I worry about crime or people not following what our community is used to — rules or expectations. I would hope people would come in thankful they have a job and grateful to the community."

KSHB 41 News staff Tia McGivern

They are preparing themselves for change, but in the meantime, some residents want stakeholders to know how they can come in and be good neighbors.

"Don’t forget the little people. Don’t forget the folks who’ve worked so hard to get where they are," McGivern said. "Don’t think you can forget them or separate them from their belongings or their roots. Come in with a heart and love and open mind. Let’s work together. Let’s make it big together."

—