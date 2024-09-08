Let's Talk Football: Moms, daughters learn football basics from former Chiefs players

Win for KC and Gold Griff Athlete Agency came together Sunday to host Let's Talk Football, an event for mothers and daughters to learn the basics behind the game.

Former Chiefs players, including Tim Grunhard, Will Shields and Shawn Barber, were the "coaches."

Participants learned all angles of football, from kickoff to overtime.

"I always knew football, but I didn’t really know enough to speak up and feel like I could contribute confidently to those conversations," said Amanda Carlo, founder and executive director of Gold Griff Athlete Agency.

Carlo said she hopes young women can feel confident enough to speak up in any area of life.

"Specifically male-dominated conversations, whether it’s science, technology, finance or even things like poker, F1 racing," Carlo said. "We would really love to apply this similar format to other subjects in the future because we know that girls are interested, and we know that girls are wanting to learn more."

Moms and daughters of all ages listened in, like Angel McGee and her daughter, Lelia Austin.

"Women’s sports is on the rise, and I just think it’s super important to have these types of events, these types of conversations to not feel left out," McGee said.

"My favorite part about that was kind of when they were demonstrating how they snap the ball a little bit on the offensive side and the defensive side," Austin said. "I know I can say a little more now and know a little bit more of the game."

As women's sports continue to grow in Kansas City, this event served as a reminder women can be involved in the game — on and off the field.

—