Boost KC's Threads2Thrive program helps local kids get new clothes, more

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

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In Gladstone, you'll find a space that looks like any other retail store, but it's where local kids can pick out their very own brand-new clothes.

The Threads2Thrive program has been around for over 30 years. The nonprofit behind it, Boost KC, says the program has helped over 60,000 students with new clothes, shoes, personal care items and books, too.

Boost KC helps local kids get new clothes and more

"We'll get a little kindergartner or first grader, and they're just overwhelmed. And then halfway through, they'll go, 'I can't pay for this.' ... 'Honey, these are all free, this is for you,'" said Penny Merrill, Threads2Thrive co-chair and a Boost KC volunteer.

She told me they get a lot of smiles when the kids come in.

"This particular program is the elementary, so it's K-5," Merrill said. "But also in our program is a middle school we serve, but they go to Target. And the high school, they go to Target, and they get a $150 voucher."

KSHB 41 Penny Merrill

Over the last year, the program has helped more than 4,000 kids — from 12 districts and over 100 schools — mostly in the Northland. Most kids come in the fall, but the spring program just launched. School counselors help identify kids in need.

The day I visited, I watched a small group of elementary school kids file off their school bus, spend time coloring in a waiting area, and then go with volunteers assigned to help each as a personal shopper.

They would stand outside the dressing rooms with different options, "How about this one? Do you like this shirt? Looks good! Do you like green?" Volunteers also checked to make sure the new clothes fit.

KSHB 41 Boost KC volunteer shopper

Part of this initiative is funded through grants, donors and money raised at The ReSALE Shop off North Oak in Gladstone.

Threads2Thrive is just one of Boost KC's programs. The nonprofit, formerly Assistance League of Kansas City, used to work out of a corner of The ReSALE Shop, but now it has its own space where kids can pick out new clothes.

You can donate on Boost KC's website. The nonprofit also told me it is always looking for volunteers!

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