Let’s Talk | KSHB 41 hears from residents in Shawnee, Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Several KSHB 41 News journalists connected with residents, families and business owners Thursday evening in Shawnee, Kansas, as part of our Let’s Talk series.

We’ll take the conversations and story ideas from Thursday and work to get answers and learn more about what Shawnee residents want to know.

If you have a story idea and couldn’t make it out to Servaes Brewing Company, you can still submit your story idea using the form below.

Check back on KSHB 41 and KSHB.com in the upcoming days and weeks as we continue our reporting and coverage from Shawnee.

