Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLet's Talk

Actions

LET'S TALK | KSHB 41 News wants to hear from you on Dec. 9 in Parkville

16x9_December 9.jpg
KSHB
16x9_December 9.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be in Parkville for our latest Let's Talk event.

We’ll be hanging out from 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Parkville Coffee, 103 Main St., Parkville, Missouri, 64152.

Join KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively, Taylor Hemness and others to let us know what we need to learn about Parkville, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

PRESS ENTER OR RETURN TO SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB 41 Let's Talk