LET'S TALK | KSHB coming to Bonner Springs and Edwardsville

BONNER SPRINGS, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be landing in Bonner Springs and Edwardsville from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at Range 23 Brewing, located at 127 Oak St., Bonner Springs, Kansas, 66012 .

Join KSHB 41 News anchor and investigator Sarah Plake, KSHB 41 Weather meteorologists Jeff Penner and Caleb Chevalier and others. Bring your story ideas to share.

If you can't make it in person, you can let us know your story idea by filling out the form below. If you would like a follow-up, please leave an email or phone number in your message.

Loading…

See you April 22!

