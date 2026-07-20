LET'S TALK | KSHB coming to Kearney, Missouri, on July 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be talking to residents in Kearney from 8–10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at MoJo's Coffeehouse at 180 State Route 92 in Kearney, Missouri, 64060 .

Join KSHB 41 News anchors Lindsay Shively, Taylor Hemness and JuYeon Kim, along with Northland reporters Fe Silva and Lauren Schwentker.

Bring your story ideas!

If you can't make it in person, you can share your story idea by filling out the form below. If you'd like a follow-up, please leave an email or phone number in your message.

See you on July 21!