Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsLet's Talk

Actions

LET'S TALK | KSHB coming to Northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 20

16x9_Jan 20.jpg
KSHB
16x9_Jan 20.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be landing in Northeast Kansas City, Missouri, for our latest Let's Talk event.

We’ll be hanging out from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at Peachtree Cafeteria, 2128 E. 12th Street, in Kansas City, Missouri, 64127.

Join KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes, Wes Peery, Alyssa Jackson, Ryan Gamboa and others in person to let us know what we need to learn about the Historic Northeast, its residents, what’s going well and what opportunities are possible.

If you can’t make it in person, send us a question using the form below.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB 41 Let's Talk