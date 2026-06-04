LET'S TALK | KSHB coming to Waldo, South Kansas City, Missouri, on June 18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be talking to residents in South Kansas City, Missouri, and Waldo from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at KC Bier Co, 310 W. 79th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 .

Join KSHB 41 News anchor and investigator Sarah Plake; KSHB 41 Sports anchor McKenzie Nelson; and Kansas City reporters Megan Abundis, La'Nita Brooks, Alyssa Jackson and Grant Stephens. Bring your story ideas to share.

If you can't make it in person, you can let us know your story idea by filling out the form below. If you'd like a follow-up, please leave an email or phone number in your message.

See you on June 18!