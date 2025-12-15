LET'S TALK | Parkville flower shop moves to historic train depot blooming with history

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. She learned of this story from the recent KSHB 41 Let's Talk event in Parkville. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

A beloved Parkville floral shop is moving to a historic location that holds special meaning for its owner.

White Farmhouse Flowers and Gifts is uprooting and relocating up the tracks to the old train depot, a place that is blooming with history and sentimentality.

Denise Glanzer is the owner.

"Well, we're super excited. We have been in this location for five years, but we need some more space," Glanzer said.

The new location at the historic train depot resonates personally with Glanzer, who grew up near train tracks.

"I love that it's on the train tracks, as a kid I grew up in St. Louis on the train tracks," said Glanzer. "We had a house that was located right on the tracks, and the freedom train went right behind my house."

La'Nita Brooks Denise Glanzer, Owner White Farmhouse flowers and gifts

The journey to the station hasn't been a smooth ride. Glanzer battled construction delays and health issues after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Last year I was going through all my chemotherapy treatments and radiation treatments," said Ganzler. "It kind of was on pause because of all of the Highway 9 renovations, and they weren't really sure what was going to happen with the depot and where the highway was going to go through there. So, it actually ended up being a blessing in disguise."

Now recovered and back on track, Glanzer is ready to see her business blossom. She envisions the new space as more than just a flower shop, but a welcoming space.

La'Nita Brooks Parkville train depot today

La'Nita Brooks Denise Glanzer, Owner White Farmhouse flowers and gifts



"We really wanted it to be almost like a place where people just come to gather in the community," said Glanzer. "So, we'll have like the white lights, the patio and all that out in the front. We're probably going to serve beer and wine and we're also thinking about either gelato or dirty sodas."

The renovation will preserve the depot's historical elements, including the old hitching post and ticket windows. A dedicated wall will display photographs showcasing the station's rich history.

KSHB Parkville train depot was built in 1889

KSHB Parkville train depot was built in 1889

"We're just very excited about being the entrance to downtown Parkville," Glanzer said. "It really is going to be away to welcome people into the city."

White Farmhouse Flowers and Gifts plans to open at the depot location on Feb. 1, marking the shop's fifth anniversary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

