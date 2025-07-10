Thousands of rubber ducks to race in fundraiser for Gardner Gold special needs organization

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

More than 4,000 rubber ducks will race down Gardner's lazy river this Friday as part of a fundraiser for Gardner Gold, a local organization supporting children with special needs and their families.

The annual "Release the Quacken" event helps fund programs for approximately 60 children and their families who are part of the organization.

KSHB Gardner Gold

Paula Athey started Gardner Gold when her son Mac was just 8 years old.

"We realized that there was a need for support for families. You don't know what you don't know when you have a child diagnosed," Athey said.

What began with just a few families has grown significantly over the years, now supporting dozens of children with special needs in the Gardner community.

Mac Athey, now 13, is excited about the upcoming duck race.

KSHB Mac Athey

"I just like seeing all those ducks race around, all the people cheering," Mac said.

This year's event will be the biggest yet, with Paula Athey announcing a record number of entries.

"We have a big announcement today for the families... I can proudly say... 4,141 ducks will be in the race," she said.

"Yeah, that's a lot of ducks," Mac added.

KSHB Gardner Gold

The fundraiser has a unique twist - the last duck to cross the finish line wins the grand prize. But according to Mac, the event represents something more meaningful than competition.

"It kind of boosts your confidence... you kind of just forget everything else that's going on," he said.

Gardner Gold operates entirely on donations, with the duck race serving as their primary fundraiser. The organization is affiliated with Special Olympics, hosts a support group for parents, and organizes field trips for participants.

"Part of our motto is being brave in the attempt and just finishing things you start, even when they're hard," Paula Athey said.

I met the mother-son duo at Groundhouse Coffee during our Gardner Let's Talk event, where they shared their story and the impact Gardner Gold has had on building a more inclusive community.

