Letter reveals inappropriate behavior by JaxCo Legislator Manny Abarca occurred 'more likely than not'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A letter from the Jackson County Counselor obtained by KSHB 41 News says an investigation into allegations surrounding Legislator Manny Abarca determined that inappropriate behavior occurred "more likely than not."

The letter references allegations that Abarca committed policy violations against a Jackson County Associate in the workplace.

LINK | Read the letter

A third-party investigator was contracted to conduct the investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the allegations and at the request of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

According to a letter sent to County Legislators Friday afternoon by White, the investigation was initiated in March and has since been completed.

LINK | Read White's letter

"Jackson County takes allegations of policy violations seriously and will not tolerate inappropriate behavior in the workplace," County Counselor Bryan Covinsky wrote. "It is the expectation of Jackson County that all Associates work together in a manner that is always respectful and professional, while also fostering an environment focused on performing the job duties assigned."

Recommendations have also been made to address and correct Abarca's behavior, according to the letter.

White states that he and members of his office were not interviewed about the result during the investigation.

Abarca wrote a letter in response to the investigation, saying he was "disappointed but not surprised" by the probe.

LINK | Read Abarca's letter

Taking aim at Jackson County Executive Frank White and his Chief of Staff, Caleb Clifford, Abarca claimed they are distracting the public from "the real issues facing Jackson County."

Abarca said he fully participated in the “hostile work environment” inquiry that he called "unsubstantiated" and "unfounded."

"Throughout my career, I have undergone numerous trainings, and I remain committed to treating colleagues, staff, and constituents with respect," Abarca said. "In return, I expect that same respect for the Legislature, including from the County Executive and his staff."

Abarca declared that with this investigation, White attempted a "blatant power grab" to retaliate against his political opponents.

He also insisted that the investigation was launched without proper authority, budget approval, or policy justification.

Abarca suggested the investigation was a "misuse of taxpayer dollars" and that White's actions were "irresponsible" and an "abuse of process."

Despite the results of the investigation, Abarca expressed confidence in his role as Jackson County Legislator.

"Despite these tactics, I remain steadfast in my commitment to Jackson County residents. I will not be bullied into silence by intimidation or retaliation. I will continue to shine a light on mismanagement, challenge poor decision-making, and fight for accountability at every level of county government," Abarca said.

Two letters of support, organized by Abarca's legislative aide Monica Bravo, were released Friday as well. One of them was signed by a handful of female Jackson County officials in the Legislative, Auditor, and Clerk’s offices.

LINKS | Read the two letters here and here

Abarca was charged back in June with one count of domestic battery in connection with an incident that occurred in late May in Shawnee.

On the same day Abarca was charged, a Kansas City, Missouri, prosecutor found him in violation of a protection order

He entered a not-guilty plea before a Johnson County judge the next day.

Court documents were unsealed June 16, revealing the details of an altercation between Abarca and his wife that led to charges being filed against Abarca.

—