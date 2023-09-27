Levi Weaver out as Greenwood mayor after board of aldermen votes to impeach him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Levi Weaver is out as the mayor of Greenwood, Missouri, after the city's board of aldermen voted Tuesday to impeach him.

The board had previously drawn up articles of impeachment against Weaver for three violations.

The violations included blocking citizens from the city's Facebook page, violating the city's enforcement of business licenses and allegedly pulling a gun on Greenwood Alderman Kyron McClure.

Weaver admitted to blocking people on Facebook, but denied pulling the gun on McClure during an impeachment hearing on Sept. 18.

McClure claimed Weaver pulled the weapon on him during a confrontation.

Weaver admitted to confronting McClure at his home after having a couple beers. He said he was upset because McClure had been communicating with his son during a custody battle.

During the confrontation, Weaver said he only verbally threatened him, saying he'd release "everything he knows" about McClure.

Though Weaver admitted to blocking people on the city's Facebook page, his attorney argued he had the authority to do so.

Weaver said he blocked them because of false statements and personal attacks allegedly made against him.

Now that Weaver is out, McClure will assume mayor duties until the board appoints a new mayor.

