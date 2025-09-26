Lexington, Missouri, neighborhood's second gas leak in two days is ‘tiresome’ for residents

LEXINGTON, Mo. — Two gas leaks in two days have forced evacuations in Lexington, Missouri, leaving residents frustrated and demanding answers about safety protocols during utility work.

Frank Good experienced déjà vu Friday morning when crews responded to the second gas leak in the Indian Hills subdivision in 48 hours.

Good and his neighbors had to evacuate for the second consecutive day.

"And again today," Good said with a laugh.

The first leak occurred right next door to Good's home on Thursday, followed by another nearby incident Friday morning.

Residents were cleared to return to their homes Friday afternoon after crews addressed the latest leak.

A Liberty Utilities spokesperson sent KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson a statement Friday acknowledging the two recent gas leaks:

"We are aware of two recent occurrences in Lexington, Missouri, where gas service lines were damaged during third-party digging activity. First and foremost, we thank the first responders and our crews for acting quickly to secure the area and keep our customers and community safe while repairs were made. Safety is our top priority.

With digging and construction activity comes increased risk to underground utilities. We remind all contractors, homeowners, and businesses: always call 811 before you dig. It’s a free service that helps prevent dangerous and costly damage, and it’s the best way to protect our communities. We continue to monitor the area closely and remain in coordination with local officials on digging activity."

The company did not provide additional details about the incidents.

Brittany Wandell, another Lexington resident, wants to see better communication when companies are working in the area.

"We do have a lot of older people that live here, and we have younger kids, so I think having one source versus multiple would be easier," Wandell said. "Cause not everybody checks Facebook and those kinds of things."

Good shares that concern, particularly for his 94-year-old wife.

"She's 94 years old," Good said. "She has to lay down quite often."

While gas service has been restored, not every resident's confidence has returned.

"We kind of thought we were in the clear, and so just knowing there was that second leak was pretty scary," Wandell said.

Wandell received two text messages from the city's new alert system, which was implemented after a tragic gas leak incident in April.

That explosion destroyed a home in Lexington, killing a 5-year-old boy, Alistair Lamb, and injuring two others.

"It's scary cause my youngest was five, so she was in that little boy's class that passed away," Wandell said. "That was weighing on us the past couple of days."

A giant teddy bear, a cross and a toy truck remain visible in the neighborhood where the explosion occurred, serving as a constant reminder and memorial of the tragedy.

"It's just, it's a scary aspect for sure," Wandell said.

City officials ordered a halt to all fiber optic work until further notice Friday afternoon in response to the recent incidents.

For residents like Good, the pause provides temporary relief from the ongoing disruptions.

"Well, it's getting a little tiresome," Good said. "I don't know how many cable companies we need."

Good also hopes the workers get through tearing up their yards.

