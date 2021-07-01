Liberty Fest postponed to July 30 due to recent rainfall, flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent heavy rainfall in the Kansas City area has postponed Liberty Fest until July 30.

Seven inches of rain have fallen in recent days, causing the area near the Capitol Federal Sports Complex to flood.

This means the grassy area where event activities and cars would've been parked would not be accessible by July 3, the originally scheduled date.

In addition, the area where the fireworks would've been shot was also inaccessible to the fireworks company.

People will still be able to enjoy the following events on July 30:

Free family activities including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, inflatables, music, fishing, games and more!

Food trucks

the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce beverage tent

Lost Wax concert

Fireworks show