Liberty Hospital says personal information may have been accessed in cybersecurity incident in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty Hospital says an unauthorized individual may have accessed information on its network after a cybersecurity incident impacted the hospital between Dec. 18-19.

On Dec. 19, a computer disruption was discovered at Liberty Hospital at 7 a.m. and the hospital's computer network was taken offline. The hospital launched an investigation into the incident, reported the situation to law enforcement and increased the security of its network to prevent future breaches.

Liberty Hospital is conducting a "comprehensive review" to learn if any personal information was affected and to determine who, if anyone, it belongs to. After the investigation, anyone impacted will be notified.

There is no evidence of fraudulent use of personal information at this time.

Names, medical information, treatment information and demographic information — including contact information and date of birth — could have been accessed in the cybersecurity incident.

Anyone who believes they could have been affected is advised to review their account statements, explanation of benefit statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity. Report any suspicious activity to the corresponding organization.

Liberty advises contacting credit reporting agencies Equifax (888-298-0045), Experian (888-397-3742) or TransUnion (800-916-8800) "for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files."

Anyone with additional questions can call Liberty Hospital at 833-918-1101 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or by sending mail to "Privacy Officer at Liberty Hospital" at 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, Missouri, 64068.

