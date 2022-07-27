KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Liberty man wants one thousand people to honor fallen Officer Danny Vasquez Wednesday for the officer's funeral procession.

Samuel Beeman got on Facebook recently and started a group to urge people to show support for Vasquez.

The group is called Line Antioch for Officer Daniel Vasquez.

“Anytime an officer is shot my heart breaks,” Beeman said.

The show of support Beeman wants is one thousand people to line Northeast Antioch Road as the Vasquez procession moves by.

Beeman was working when the officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

“It honestly shocked me to know that an officer was shot maybe five blocks away from me,” Beeman said, “I was kind of shocked once the blue alert went out.”

He knew he had to do something to show his respect for Vasquez.

“I’d honestly like to see a thousand people minimum,” said Beeman, “The idea was to try to line the street from Vivion Road all the way up to Northeast 64th Street, on both east and west sides of Antioch to show support.”

It's a simple gesture, but is designed to make an impact.

“Whether you know them or not, he lost his life in the line for duty. Whether we know him or not we should be showing love,” said Beeman