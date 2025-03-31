Liberty Police Department urging voters to pass 1-cent public safety sales tax

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

In less than two weeks, Liberty voters will decide whether to approve a 1-cent increase in the city’s general sales tax to support first responders.

Wednesday, the department held public tours of the facility.

“We would have more jail cells; we would have just larger areas for all our staff,” said Liberty Police Department Capt. Nathan Mulch.

La'Nita Brooks Liberty Police Captain Nathan Mulch

If approved by voters, the tax would provide $7.5 million for:

1. Competitive salaries and benefits for police officers and firefighters — $6 million;

2. A major renovation and expansion of the Liberty Police Department facility — $1.5 million annually for debt service on 20-year bonds;

3. Future police and fire equipment purchases.



“So, this building was built in 1982, roughly 10,000 square feet,” Mulch said. “We had a total of 29 employees at the time, including officers and civilian staff. Now, in 2025, we’re up to nearly 70 employees and still the same 10,000 square feet.”

La'Nita Brooks Liberty Police department evidence room

Priorities for police as well as a citizen committee, which was tasked with evaluating the department's existing infrastructure, include:

1. Modern facilities for officers to fight crime and serve the community;

2. Improved security for the public and staff;

3. A dedicated, flexible conference space that can be used for training, department-wide meetings and public events;

4. Secure space for evidence collection and storage;

5. Safe and confidential spaces for victims reporting crimes.

The goal is to improve the safety and well-being of employees as well as the community.

Voters will make their voices heard Tuesday, April 8.

