'Life is expensive right now': Latest numbers show decreased consumer retail spending

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A CNN Business report suggests consumers are limiting their spending right now. The report noted uncertainty among tariffs and trade wars may have impacted the latest numbers.

Monday's Commerce Department numbers show retail sales were up 0.2% in February. This is better than the 1.2% spending decrease in January, but it still wasn’t what economists expected for February.

“Everything has increased," said Alejandra de la Fuente, owner of Red Kitchen KC in downtown Overland Park. "I have a college student, and, I mean, life is expensive right now."

She said rising prices and tariffs have already impacted what she buys for her restaurant. Plus, she said she has felt the impact as a consumer.

"I think cutting back is a prudent thing to do right now, and I'm retired. So, yeah, I try not to spend money on things I don't need,” shopper Mary Bouck said while walking through downtown Overland Park.

Bouck said she tries to focus her spending on things like groceries or items for her granddaughters.

"People don't wanna pay for something that's $200 right now. They're just watching their money, just like we are,” said Rob Arnold, We Got Your Back Apparel owner.

He said he’s seeing these spending trends in his customers.

"They kind of have to put their foot down and pick and choose what they're gonna buy and spend their money on right now, which I totally understand,” he said. “But I hope they still come in here and support us too because we are just a small business. I'm the only owner, so just trying to keep it going.”

